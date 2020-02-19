Central Securities Corp Acquires 190,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 3.6% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.