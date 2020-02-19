Central Securities Corp Cuts Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Central Securities Corp cut its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. TRI Pointe Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Securities Corp owned 0.49% of TRI Pointe Group worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,388 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the third quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,035,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of TPH opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.