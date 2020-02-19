Central Securities Corp Sells 5,000 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Central Securities Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises approximately 3.1% of Central Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Central Securities Corp owned 2.93% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $653.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

