Centurion (CNT) Price Tops $0.0001

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Centurion coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $7,458.00 and $4.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

