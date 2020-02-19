CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on CEVA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a PE ratio of -871.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 741.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 13.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 21.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

