Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $185,193.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

