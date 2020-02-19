Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

