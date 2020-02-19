Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 546,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 304,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,176,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 324,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,250. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.