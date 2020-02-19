Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPK stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

