ChessCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $54,869.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $54,869.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,124.97 or 1.97859673 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 672.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025707 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.