CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Tuesday.

CIFAF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

