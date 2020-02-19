Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

CINF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $113.87. 5,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

