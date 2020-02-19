Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 144,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,415,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 244,296 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

