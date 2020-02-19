Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,902,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

