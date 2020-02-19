Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 31,322 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,604.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $171.71 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.