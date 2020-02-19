Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 4,903 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

