Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 80,841 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 95,107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NYSE:OKE opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

