Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 19,235 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

PSX stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

