Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 2,311 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $179.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

