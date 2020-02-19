Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

