Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

