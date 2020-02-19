Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

