Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

