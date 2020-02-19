Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $158.19 and a 52-week high of $214.46. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

