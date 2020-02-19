Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

