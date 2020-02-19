Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.86 and a one year high of $209.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.