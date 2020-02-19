Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $309.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $310.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

