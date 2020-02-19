Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook stock opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,341 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.