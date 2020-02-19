Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.