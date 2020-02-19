Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

