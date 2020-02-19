Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $18.68 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

