Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $22.97 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

V opened at $211.20 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $211.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.