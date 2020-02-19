Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $32.40 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,336 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,802,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

