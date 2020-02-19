Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

