Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

MTB stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.50 and a 1 year high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

