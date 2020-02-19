Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $8.74 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

