Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of DG opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

