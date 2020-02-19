Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $302.51 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $302.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.