Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $184.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.