Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

