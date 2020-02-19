Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,667 shares of company stock worth $7,439,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Hershey stock opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

