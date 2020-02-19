Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.