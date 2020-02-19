Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,763 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

