Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 32,258 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.