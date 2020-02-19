Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

