Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nike by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Nike by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 23,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

