Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.