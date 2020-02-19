Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,481 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $302.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.