Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,534 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 224,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $282.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.68. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.43.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

