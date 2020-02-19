Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,579 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,522,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.